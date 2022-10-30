'Superman' Henry Cavill lost out to Daniel Craig on playing '007'

The 'Man of Steel' star Henry Cavill was in the race to play the character of the legendary spy James Bond.

Henry got through to the final audition stage with just him and Daniel Craig in the running to play 007 but Henry eventually lost out when Bond bosses chose the more experienced 'Layer Cake' actor to play the superspy in 2006's 'Casino Royale', reports Female First UK.

Henry has no qualms and maintains that the producers made the right choice. Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, he explained: "They told me I was close. They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I've been told, it was just down to me and Daniel [Craig], and I was the younger option. They obviously went with Daniel and I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel."