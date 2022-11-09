'Didi Tera Devar Deewana!' Plays At Drake's Concert, Desis Go Crazy

A video featuring Canadian rapper Drake and Lil Wayne performing on late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's iconic number 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' from the popular 1994 Bollywood film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...' at a concert has gone viral. However, it is not clear if the video is authentic.



A user shared a clip of the two rappers and wrote as the caption: "Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar, history in the making for the desi community."



The clip features Drake mixing his songs with 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' originally picturised on Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene.



The clip has received a mix response and some even claim its fake. Some went on to drop hilarious comments saying that the DJ was Indian.



One user said that "I was at this show and this never happened."



'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and has been written by Dev Kohli. (SJ/IANS)