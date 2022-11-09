Karthi's 25th film 'Japan', goes on the floors with 'puja'

Anu Emmanuel has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Karthi for the first time.

Telugu actor Sunil, who played the role of 'Mangalam Seenu' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpaa' last year, will be making his Tamil debut through 'Japan' as one of its main characters.

With 25 years of experience as a cinematographer in the Tamil film industry and after proving his mettle as a director in films like 'Goli Soda' and 'Kadugu', Vijay Milton is also scheduled to make his acting debut through 'Japan'.

National Award winner G. V. Prakash Kumar will be scoring music for the film, which will have editing by Philomin Raj.

A grand pooja ceremony for the film was held on Tuesday morning with many celebrities attending the event and wishing the team success.

The first schedule of shooting is to begin soon. Director Raju Murugan has been personally handling the pre-production work of this film with utmost care. (KB/IANS)