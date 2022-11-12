Taylor Swift makes her biggest-ever US tour

Singer Taylor Swift announced on Friday morning that she has added 17 additional dates to her 'Eras Tour' of U.S. stadiums, bringing the total number of gigs to 52.

That amended number makes it her biggest tour to date, and one that could easily break her record for a gross in North America reports Variety.

All of the newly announced gigs are in cities that were previously part of the tour, but with second or third nights added, and in one case, the fifth night. The tour's concluding stop at LA's SoFi Stadium is now a five-night stand.

That well eclipses the 38 dates that Swift did in the U.S. on her "Reputation" tour in 2018, which had a record gross of $266.1 million on ticket sales of more than 2 million attendees. With this far bigger number of 52 shows, Swift is almost certain to break that "Reputation"-era record in 2023, even if she were to play at well under capacity, which probably isn't likely.

Swift made Friday morning's announcement relatively quietly, by putting the amended graphic up on her Instagram Stories, although obviously, it won't stay quiet for long.

The opening night of the tour has now shifted, with the addition of a second date in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, 2023, just before the previously announced March 18 opener.