'Squid Game' star charged with sexual misconduct





The alleged victim first filed a complaint with the police against O in December last year, according to Yonhap news agency.



But the case was closed in April without a charge being brought against O. The prosecution has now reopened the investigation "at the request of the victim," the agency reports.



O has now been charged without detention, it adds.



Following the charge, Seoul's culture ministry decided to stop broadcasting a government commercial featuring O, reports bbc.com.



'Squid Game', Netflix's most popular series of all time - is a thriller series which tells the story of debt-ridden people competing for a huge cash prize in a deadly series of children's games.



O plays the oldest participant in the survival competition. (KB/IANS)