Kim Kardashian feels violated as Kanye West shares her explicit images

Reality television star Kim Kardashian is doing some digging in response to claims that her ex-husband Kanye West showed nude photos of her to former employees.
According to Us Weekly, the insider claimed that the mom of four "wanted to see what photos former employees saw so she has more details."
Reality television star Kim Kardashian is doing some digging in response to claims that her ex-husband Kanye West showed nude photos of her to former employees.

'The Kardashians' star is "looking into" the claims as she felt "disgusted" by it, reports Aceshowbiz. "She feels violated and terrified," a source told US Weekly. The SKIMS founder, who was married to Ye for six years before splitting last February, is reportedly trying to "confirm" the allegations.

The source added that the scandal is "just another bombshell about Kanye" and the 42-year-old cosmetics mogul "continues to wonder what will drop next" when it comes to the 'Donda' artiste. (KB/IANS)

