Russia-Ukraine War: Putin ally warns Ukrainians, says will 'send Ukraine back to 18th century'

Vladimir Putin will "send Ukraine back to the 18th century" by pushing ahead with attacks on the country's energy facilities, one of his top allies has claimed, said a media report.

Pyotr Tolstoy, the deputy speaker of the Duma, warned that there would be no let-up in the Russian strikes on Ukrainian power stations ahead of winter, Daily Mail reported.

"The infrastructure of Ukraine will be destroyed, and Ukraine will be sent back to the 18th century," the member of Putin's United Russia party declared, Daily Mail reported.

In a tirade on French broadcaster BFM, the MP from Russia rubber-stamp parliament, who has been sanctioned by the US, the EU, and Britain, warned that Ukraine's allies "will pay the price."

He added that the West should "prepare itself for a war that will last years." But Tolstoy's bizarre intervention appears to be at odds with a statement made by the Russian defense ministry on Thursday.