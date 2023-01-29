Bollywood's fashionable star toddlers

Jehangir Ali Khan

Little Jeh made his way to his mother's place of employment, the mom-son duo were spotted exiting the hallway wearing athlesiure. Jehangir is building a name for himself in the fashion industry at an early age by making adorably cute public appearances.



Taimur Ali Khan



There is no doubting the young Khan's expanding fan base. Taimur Ali Khan's photos are a constant source of hysteria, whether it is for holidays or lockdown attire. The toddler's "aww"-inspiring photos are as cute as they come. He is frequently seen out and about in the city with parents and he knows how to serve up some on-point style, whether dressed up in pristine kurta-pyjamas in the summer or winter attire for a snowy location.



AbRam Khan



The youngest son of Shahrukh Khan has already begun emulating his father. Imagine shaking hands with celebrities and high-fiving cricket players. His casual all-around cute kid style serves to emphasise this.



Misha & Zain Kapoor



These two adorable bundles of joy, frequently spotted on their mother Mira Rajput's Instagram account, are the epitome of cool chic. Misha Kapoor has it all down perfect, whether it's twinning with her mother, taking adorable sisterly photos with Zain, or flashing that sly grin. What are older sisters for if not giving wise fashion advice to the younger sibling?



Roohi & Yash Johar



Given that they can frequently be seen browsing through their father's clothes on his Instagram handle, Karan Johar's twins have some major flair up their sleeves. It's safe to assume that Roohi and Yash Johar will know their fashion for they're usually dressed in the most luxurious fashion brands.



Inaaya Naumi Kemmu



Joining her elder cousin on the style bandwagon is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little girl. As once revealed by her mother, the young tot is already crazy about lipsticks! From what we can make of snaps shared on either of her parents' Instagram accounts, her sharp outfits and sweet poses are no less than her elder brother.



Samisha Shetty Kundra



Samisha, chooses sporty dressed in a light peach blouse, black patterned leggings, and white shoes.



Nitara Kumar



Nitara, the daughter of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, is the perfect belle of the ball. Often observed in the prettiest of frocks, summer dresses teamed with the perfect accessory, boho shoes and sling bag.



(SJ/IANS)