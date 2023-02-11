Urvashi Rautela to star in Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara 2'

Actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media to announce that she will be a part of 'Kantara 2' starring Rishab Shetty.



Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Rishab, who also directed the film.



"#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading #RS," she wrote as the caption.



'Kantara' stars Rishab as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali (played by Kishore). The story is set and filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka.



On the work front, Urvashi was recently seen in the song 'Boss Party' alongside megastar Chiranjeevi in the film 'Waltair Vereeyya'.



Urvashi will next be seen with Ram Pothineni. She will also be Randeep Hooda's co-star in 'Inspector Avinash'.

(SJ/IANS)