S.S. Rajamouli is unsure of directing a film on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Prasad, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, had said in August last year that he was going to helm both a film and a web series glorifying the RSS.

The screenwriter heaped praise on the RSS and said that his formerly negative opinion of the organization had changed since he was roped in to write a film on it.

Rajamouli, however, said in the interview that he is not too aware of the RSS.

"I have heard of the organization, but I don't know how it was formed, what its exact beliefs are, how it has developed and all that," he said.

The filmmaker, however, said that he read his father's script.

"It is extremely emotional. I cried many times while reading that script. The script's drama made me cry, but that reaction has got nothing to do with the history part of the story," he said.

When asked if he would direct the movie, he said he is not sure.

Rajamouli said: "First of all, I don't know whether that would be possible, because I don't know if my father has written this script for some other organization, people, or producer.

"Still, as for the question, I don't have a definite answer. I would be honored to direct the story because it's such a beautiful, human, and emotional drama. But I'm not sure about the script's implications. I'm not saying that it would cause either a negative or a positive impact. For the first time, I'm not sure."