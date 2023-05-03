Met Gala 2023: Celebrating 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'

Once again, the Met Gala brings together the most prominent fashion figures at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for its annual celebration of the opening of its new costume institute exhibition.



The theme for Met Gala 2023 is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in remembrance of the life and career of the late fashion designer. Along with creating clothing for his own label, Lagerfeld worked on projects for fashion labels including Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, and Chloe throughout his career.



Here are some of the best Met Gala 2023 outfits we've curated from the red carpet:



Penelope Cruz



Penelope Cruz, who was dressed in vintage Chanel bridal, revealed to Vogue that she first met Lagerfeld in 1999 and that they grew close after he made her a company ambassador. She said, "I loved him so much."



Doja Cat



Doja Cat went all out for her first Met Gala, showing up in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown and complete cat prosthetics.



Jenna Ortega



Jenna Ortega wore a corset dress, small tulle pannier, cropped tweed jacket, and long coat in her deconstructed high-low Thom Browne ensemble.



Bad Bunny



Bad Bunny is sporting a rose-patterned stole and a backless cream suit.



Cardi B



Cardi B rocked two iconic couture outfits, including this one with a corset, gloves, and tie a la Lagerfeld.



Gigi Hadid



Gigi Hadid arrived at the red carpet wearing a sensual Givenchy gown that was corseted, sheer, and fitted.



Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner



Kim Kardashian is wearing Schiaparelli, Kendall Jenner is wearing Marc Jacobs, and Kylie Jenner is wearing Haider Ackermann.



Rihanna



In keeping with the Chanel brides who concluded Lagerfeld's couture presentations, Rihanna's white Valentino gown, which she paired with a white floral hooded coat, looked great on her.



Jeremy Pope



A Balmain Cape with the visage of Lagerfeld was actor Jeremy Pope's obvious and imposing tribute to the fashion designer.



Alia Bhatt



This year, Alia Bhatt attended her first Met Gala. The actress, who will soon make her Hollywood debut in Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone, was dressed in Prabal Gurung clothing for the momentous occasion. She was stunning in a floor-length white gown.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas



In a black off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, Priyanka looked stunning. She also donned a cape with frills. She accessorised with a diamond necklace and earring sets. Priyanka made a bun out of her hair. Nick praised her stylish black outfit.



Glenn Close



In a specially designed Erdem gown created as an homage to Lagerfeld, Glenn Close added drama. [IANS/NS]