Anushka Sharma & Aditi Rao Hydari to debut at Cannes for L'Oreal Paris

Anushka Sharma said, "I am looking forward to represent L'Oreal Paris at the Cannes red carpet. I firmly believe that women must embrace their individuality with sheer confidence, and I feel truly aligned with the brand's key principles. This year's theme, 'Walk Your Worth', couldn't be more appropriate as it highlights the value of recognising and commemorating oneself. I'm happy to be a part of this progressive change towards inclusivity and to support millions of women all over the world to value and appreciate themselves. Together, let's celebrate self-worth in all its glory!"



Aditi Rao Hydari, added, "I am elated to be a part of this year's Festival De Cannes as L'Oreal Paris' spokesperson. It has truly been a privilege to have been associated with a brand that has always led the path to women empowerment and has worked towards enabling women to be confident and growth-oriented in every aspect of their lives. This year's theme of 'Walk Your Worth' truly aligns with what the brand stands for, encouraging women across the globe to accept themselves and walk their worth with confidence."



The brand stands for women's empowerment in cinema through a privileged relationship with the actress ambassadors who embody the values of the brand. As official Festival de Cannes makeup partner, it invites actors, actresses and ambassadors to bring this vision of empowered beauty to walk their worth on the red carpet. From the opening to the closing ceremony, it reveals the new season of beauty and innovation, unveiling the brand's new looks created by 30 international makeup artists under the creative direction of Global Makeup Artist Val Garland.



Festival de Cannes partner since 1997, L'Oreal Paris goes further in supporting women in cinema with the Lights on Women Award launched in 2021 to rebalance inequality in the movie industry. Underrepresented in the global film industry, only 17 per cent of those in directorial positions on leading films are women, and just 25 per cent of those behind-the-scenes. In response, L'Oreal Paris created the yearly Lights on Women program, a dotation and full support ecosystem for promising female film directors.