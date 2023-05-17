Dimple Kapadia walked off the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'

Filmmaker Homi Adajania talks about an incident, where veteran star Dimple Kapadia left the shoot of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'.



Talking about his working relationship with Dimple Kapadia, Homi Adajania said, "Every time we do a project, Dimple decides to quit a week before we start shoot. She'll call me up because she gets anxious and acts like a child who's acting in her first world."



"And we went through this on Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo as well, just like we've gone through this on all our projects. But this time, she took it one step further."



He added: "We were shooting the dinner table scene where she announces that she's going to declare a vaaris on the day after Janmashtami. I remember she did her take but she was not happy with it. However, there was a lot of shoot left to do of that scene so she requested the associate director to allow her to redo that take, which was granted to her but only after we finished the pending scenes to shoot for that day."



Homi further said: "I remember there was a couples scene we were shooting and Varun had finished his bit and he was driving back to the hotel which was an hour away in the middle of the night. Even Radhika had not slept for 48 hours because she was coming off another shoot directly for this."