Tina Datta lends her voice for a sequence in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'

Speaking about how she is a music lover, she added: "There is power in music. A light tune can make you happy, a sad tune can bring you pain. I love listening to music on the go; it lifts my spirits and it makes me happy to sing along with the songs I like."



"When this opportunity was presented to me, I was sceptical because I don't consider myself to be a good singer. But I always want to try new things, so I am glad I can tick this off my list of things to do in the business of entertainment." [IANS/NS]