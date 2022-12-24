Actress Tunisha Sharma hangs herself on the sets of a TV show

TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who was on the cast of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', is no more. She was found dead on the sets of a TV serial in Vasai, Mumbai, on Saturday. According to media reports, she has committed suicide.

A police investigation has started but the reason behind this extreme step is still not clear.

The 20-year-old actress was active on social media hours before her death. She posted a picture of her with the caption:

"Those who are driven by their Passion don't stop."