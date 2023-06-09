India to host 71st Miss world after 3 decades

In India, Sini Shetty from Karnataka will compete for the title of Miss World 2023. The precise dates for the eagerly awaited 71st Miss World edition have not yet been established, although it is likely to occur in November of this year.

After a 27-year hiatus, India will once again host the Miss World pageant at the end of this year. According to the Miss India Organization, the choice of India as the host country this year "recognises the nation's rich cultural heritage, its commitment to promoting diversity, and its passion for empowering women."