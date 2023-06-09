India to host 71st Miss world after 3 decades

In India, Sini Shetty from Karnataka will compete for the title of Miss World 2023. The precise dates for the eagerly awaited 71st Miss World edition have not yet been established, although it is likely to occur in November of this year.
After a 27-year hiatus, India will once again host the Miss World pageant at the end of this year. According to the Miss India Organization, the choice of India as the host country this year "recognises the nation's rich cultural heritage, its commitment to promoting diversity, and its passion for empowering women."
In addition to the organizers, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska and Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty attended the press conference on Thursday in New Delhi. Bielawska was making her second trip there.
The Miss World 2022 declared, "There is so much more to see here, and bringing the entire world here for a month and presenting everything that India has to offer is the ideal idea.
In the Miss World competition held in Puerto Rico in 2022, Bielawska triumphed over competitors from other nations to win the title. Manasa Varanasi, an Indian participant, was among the top 13 competitors.
Karnataka-born Shetty, 21, will represent India at Miss World 2023.
