Sushant Singh Rajput Case : Justice is yet to be served

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the murder case filed by the Bihar Police in 2020 and was established three years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, has not yet produced a chargesheet or concluded the investigation. The main organization has kept quiet about how the investigation is going.
On June 14, 2020, the actor was discovered hanged in his Bandra home. In addition to recording the testimony of numerous persons, including movie producers and stars, the local Bandra police also took an Accidental Death Report (ADR), the post-mortem investigation then suggested suicide.
After reviewing the actor's viscera and autopsy findings in October 2020, a group of medical professionals from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruled out any foul play.
Since the actor was discovered dead in 2020, the case has received media attention. A month following the actor's passing, a number of ideas concerning his murder gained traction on social media.
The actor's death and that of his former assistant Disha Salian, who passed away on June 8, 2020, were allegedly connected, and the two were both murdered, according to the charges. The Mumbai police looked into the situation but didn't discover any wrongdoing.
The Bihar Police filed a murder complaint against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family, and domestic staff employed at Sushant's home based on Rajput's father's testimony. The CBI eventually took over the murder investigation and obtained statements from other people, including Rhea Chakraborty.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), based on chats recovered from Chakraborty's phone, filed a case against her, her brother, and others who were allegedly involved in supplying drugs to Rajput, even though the CBI case never gained traction because the AIIMS report indicated that the death was a result of suicide.
Sameer Wankhede, an officer with the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), oversaw the investigation. The CBI is currently looking into claims of corruption against him.
The NCB under Wankhede decided to investigate drug use in Bollywood through the case and invited in numerous well-known stars, including Deepika Padukone, for questioning. Finally, the NCB charged 33 people in the case this year after arresting Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and others. Rhea Chakraborty was ultimately granted bail and released.
In 2021, a PIL was sent to the Supreme Court requesting information from the CBI regarding the progress of their Rajput case probe. The Supreme Court, however, rejected the argument and instructed the petitioner to petition the high court in relation to his PIL's requests.