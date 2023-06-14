Sushant Singh Rajput Case : Justice is yet to be served

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the murder case filed by the Bihar Police in 2020 and was established three years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, has not yet produced a chargesheet or concluded the investigation. The main organization has kept quiet about how the investigation is going.

On June 14, 2020, the actor was discovered hanged in his Bandra home. In addition to recording the testimony of numerous persons, including movie producers and stars, the local Bandra police also took an Accidental Death Report (ADR), the post-mortem investigation then suggested suicide.

After reviewing the actor's viscera and autopsy findings in October 2020, a group of medical professionals from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruled out any foul play.

Since the actor was discovered dead in 2020, the case has received media attention. A month following the actor's passing, a number of ideas concerning his murder gained traction on social media.