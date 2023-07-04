Ryan Gosling pulls out of promoting 'Barbie' in S.Korea due to 'inevitable circumstances'

‘Blade Runner 2049’ actor Ryan Gosling has pulled out of promoting his upcoming film ‘Barbie’ in South Korea due to ‘inevitable circumstances’.

Sharing the big screen with ‘The Suicide Squad’ actress Margot Robbie, who will play Barbie, Gosling will essay the role of Ken, as per Female First.

Warner Bros. Korea said in a statement: "Ryan Gosling is hoping to meet with you through another opportunity. However, Margot and America Ferrera (Gloria) joined director Greta Gerwig for the press and fan gathering".

A 'Barbie' pop-up opened yesterday in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, and will remain open until July 31.