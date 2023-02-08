The most unforgettable 65th Grammy Awards red carpet looks



Beyonce



Beyonce arrived on the Grammy red carpet wearing a handmade Gucci outfit. Gucci's official Instagram page posted her photo with the comment: "She made history at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards with the record for most Grammy victories. During the evening's event, she won Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and was nominated for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Song Written For Visual Media."

(SJ/IANS)