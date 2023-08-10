Vijay Deverakonda is a 'feminist' in 'Kushi' trailer

The trailer of the upcoming multilingual film 'Kushi', which was released in five languages, begins with the picturesque locations of Kashmir as it introduces its two lead characters, essayed by Telugu stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, coming from different worlds.

It shows Vijay's character falling hard for Samantha's character as he tries to woo and pursue her for marriage.

The trailer, over 2 minutes in length, changes gear as it travels from Kashmir in the north to the South of India. All seems to be going fine until their families meet and Kushi's father says that this association will only lead to fights which the couple would find increasingly difficult to cope up with.