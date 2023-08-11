Rashmika on 'Animal': 'It's very different, something I never imagined doing'

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has a fortunate connection with the month of December, with as many as 4 films, including her debut with the Kannada film, Kirik Party, Pushpa: The Rise, Chamak and Anjani Putra. Now, the actress is set to come back with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.

Talking about the same, the actress said: "The month of December has always been a lucky month for me. Starting from my debut with Kirik Party to Pushpa, Chamak, Anjani Putra, I have received immense love for all my movies that released in the month. Animal is going to be my 5th film that's now releasing in December, and I'm really thrilled about it."

Spilling beans about her character in 'Animal', she said: "I'm eagerly waiting to see what audiences have to say about the movie and the character I'm essaying. It's a very different role for me, something I'd have never imagined myself doing before. So I am very excited to see what fans and critics have to say!"