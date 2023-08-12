'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Puneesh Sharma unveils poster of his upcoming music video 'Haara Nahi'

After a hiatus of two years, Puneesh Sharma, of Bigg Boss 11 fame, is set to make a resounding return with his music video titled 'Haara Nahi.'

Talking about the same, Puneesh said: "Stepping back onto the screen after two years feels like a whirlwind of excitement and nerves. 'Haara Nahi' is my heart and soul, a product of my own creation through Volume Up, my labour of love."

"I'm hoping my fans feel the same affection they've always shown and embrace this new chapter with open arms. 'Haara Nahi' reveals a side of me that's unexplored, a passion I've poured into every beat. Here's to embracing new beginnings and hoping this musical adventure resonates with you all!"

The poster of the song launched on Friday. This venture marks Puneesh's return to the limelight after his stint as an antagonist in the TV show Muskaan in 2020.