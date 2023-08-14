Raj & DK reveal 'Guns & Gulaabs' has been shot in Uttarakhand

'Guns & Gulaabs', which stars Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah and Dulquer Salmaan, is a black comedy show, set in the 1990s and revolves around the drug mafias who take up sinister… and unintentionally humorous way to get their share of pie.

The reason for being very specific was the story is set in the 1990s so the creators wanted a small town that has that vibe and the texture of a 1990 small town and in a globalised world where cities and towns across the world look similar, it was very tough to crack.

Raj chipped in as he said that the challenge was to find "geographical windows".

He continued, "We had to find windows to shoot in a sense, the geographical windows when we had to avoid certain things in the frames like the dish antennas because they were not around in the 1990s. It's only in 2000 that dish antennas made their way into India."

"We were even tempted to shoot in the location next to my hometown and Andhra Pradesh because our original thought was from there," he added.

'Guns & Gulaabs' is set to stream on Netflix from August 18.

(IANS/SR)