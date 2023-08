Rajveer Singh on I-Day: 'My father is my biggest hero, a warrior I admire'

"Most of the time my father was away from home to serve the nation, and I used to miss him. As I grew up, I understood the significance of what he was doing for India. My father is my biggest hero and a warrior I admire," he said.

Rajveer further added: "Today, I want to take this opportunity and thank all the heroes of our nation and their families who have been strong and supportive. Let us honour their legacy by upholding the values of freedom, unity, and progress."

At the heart of this gripping tale is the journey of Neerja, portrayed by Aastha Sharma, a determined young woman seeking to redefine her identity despite challenging circumstances.

Adding depth and emotion to the series is Rajveer's portrayal of Abeer, a scion of an affluent Kolkata family who finds solace in Neerja, reminding him of a love from his past. In the current track of the show, viewers are treated to a gripping tale of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery.