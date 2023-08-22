Abhishek Banerjee: 'I don't take emotional weight of any character back home'

We all have seen Abhishek Banerjee acing dark and twisted characters on screen, and with investigative thriller ‘Aakhri Sach’, he pushes the envelope further with a spine-chilling story as Bhuvan.

Opening up about why he chose 'Aakhri Sach', a story that shook the nation, and coping mechanism to deal with the aftermath of the role.

About choosing dark characters, Abhishek said: “I’m an actor, I believe in doing multiple personalities and my previous dark role was widely accepted, so it's a conscious decision to do more of that in varied scripts.”

“I chose ‘Aakhri Sach’ because I love crime dramas, it is one of my favourite genres to watch. This is just the beginning of dark parts in the coming future and there are more lined up. I’m almost devilishly excited,” he shared.

About dealing with the emotional weightage of the role, he said: “I don’t take the emotional weight of any character back home; at max I wash them away at some beach or amidst the mountains.”

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, 'Aakhri Sach' is inspired by true events.