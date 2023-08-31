Taylor Swift's Eras Tour set to get its own concert film in US theatres

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is currently riding on swift winds with her Eras Tour, traversing all of Europe and North America. With the success of her tour, the singer’s Eras Tour is set to be played in the US theatres, with ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’.

Swift’s Eras Tour has become a cultural phenomenon. With record demand for tickets and smashed world records in attendance and concert tour revenue, Swift offers fans a 44-song set list crossing the many eras and albums of her career, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The surprising thing is, that the film is set to cast in the AMC theatre chain, America’s biggest theatre chain which is currently greatly impacted by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes apart from early Covid-19 damages, but that has had no impact on the sales for the movie tickets of this concert film.

The cinematic giant who is going to be the theatrical distributor will also screen the concert film in certain areas of Canada and Mexico, and is braced for glitches, including “possible outages”, mindful of the concert ticket demand that crashed the Ticketmaster website.

The company said in a statement, “AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale.

The statement further read, “Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket- purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible".