Film becomes safe if Pankaj Tripathi stars in it: Pulkit Samrat

Actor Pulkit Samrat, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Fukrey 3’, feels that the presence of actor Pankaj Tripathi in any film makes the film “safe”.

The actor, who was in a fun mood throughout the trailer launch of his film in Mumbai on Tuesday spoke to the media, and shared a few anecdotes from the making of the film. He said that all the actors in the film became close to each other during the initial days of the shoot of the first part of the franchise ‘‘Fukrey’.

Earlier, while interacting with the media Pankaj Tripathi had said that he feels blessed that from the role of a gatekeeper in ‘Fukrey’ to have an integral part in the ‘Fukrey 3’.