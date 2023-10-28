Amitabh Bachchan calls Waheeda Rehman 'exemplary artiste'; says 'I am a big fan'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praises on legendary actress Waheeda Rehman, and said he believes the latter should have been awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award much earlier.

Waheeda was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema, at the 69th National Film Awards.

Known for films like 'Guide', 'Pyaasa', 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam', 'Delhi-6', 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' and several others, the actress has played countless memorable characters on the celluloid, and has a career spanning almost seven decades.

In the episode 54 of the knowledge-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the rollover contestants 'The Bol Bachchans' to the hot seat, in the ongoing family special week.

For Rs 80,000 question, they were asked: "Which veteran actress of films like 'Pyaasa' and 'Guide' was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2023?"

The options given were- A: Sharmila Tagore, B: Waheeda Rehman, C: Zeenat Aman, and D: Saira Banu.