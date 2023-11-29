Orry on getting Rs 20-30 lakh for selfies: 'It was an exaggeration'

Orry:- B-Town celebs’ bestie Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has finally spilled the beans about him getting paid Rs 20-30 lakhs for selfies. He said that if he got such amount for pictures he wouldn’t be slogging it out and would be living more.

Orry in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ made a statement that left the host Salman Khan stumped and also created headlines. He disclosed that he earns a whopping amount of Rs 20-30 lakhs for clicking photographs with celebs.

Asked if he really does earn that much via selfies, Orry told IANS: “I love the statement I made about selfies, it was an exaggeration and I love how it has made headlines.”