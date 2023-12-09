Manoj Bajpayee: Want to make the most out of good roles coming to me

Manoj Bajpayee: Actor Manoj Bajpayee, whose survival thriller drama ‘Joram’ hit the screens on Friday, opened up on whether the characters he portrays take a toll on him. He shared that the good roles are coming to him and he wants to make the most of it.

Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film promises an intense portrayal of survival, with Manoj in a commanding role as a father on the run.

In a conversation with IANS, Manoj spoke about the characters taking a toll on him, survival thriller genre, and more.

If playing 'Dasru' took a mental and physical toll on him, Manoj told IANS: "I don't know whether it is taking a toll or not. I try to come out of it not by going anywhere, I just start preparing for my next. And when I start preparing for next, then slowly the new character overpowers my mind."

The 'Aks' actor shared: "I don't know what it has done to my brain but we will come to know that in times to come. At this point it's impossible to tell what toll it has taken on my mind. Good roles are coming to me, I am working with good directors and I want to make the most of it."

What is missing in genres like survival thriller, and psychological drama?

Manoj said: "We are doing quite well. Also the independent filmmakers like Devashish Makhija, Vikramaditya Motwane, all of these people are working continuously, and exploring things in this genre. All of them have a different take and that's the beauty of it."