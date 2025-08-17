8 Indian Films and Series That Portray Gay Romance

With each new generation, we become more open to understanding ourselves and the world around us. Today, people freely express their choices, preferences, and what they truly want from life—breaking away from the rigid stereotypes of the past. One of the most significant shifts is in how we view sexuality.
Traditionally, gender was seen as strictly male or female, but younger generations are challenging that notion. Pride parades, activism, and social media have created spaces where people can express themselves openly, fight for their dignity, and claim their right to exist freely.
Cinema has always played a huge role in shaping society—challenging stereotypes, normalizing ideas, and amplifying social change. From portraying women as docile figures to celebrating empowered characters, films have mirrored society’s evolution. The same is happening with LGBTQ+ representation. Where queer characters were once caricatured or sidelined, today they are shown with depth, empathy, and complexity.
Recent Indian films and OTT series have brought to life layered, relatable LGBTQ+ stories. These stories don’t just entertain—they spark conversations and foster acceptance. In this article, we’ll explore eight Indian movies and series that have embraced gay characters and played a vital role in changing how we perceive LGBTQ+ lives.
Class (2023)
Class is a Netflix series and the Indian adaptation of the Spanish hit Elite. Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and written by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor, it is set in Delhi and follows three working-class students—Dheeraj, Saba, and Balli—who win scholarships to Hampton International School, an elite institution for the ultra-rich. The series begins with a flash-forward to a dead body and then unfolds retrospectively, exploring fractured friendships, love, betrayal, and power struggles among privileged and underprivileged students.
The series stands out on OTT platforms for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ relationships. The romance between Dhruv Sanghvi played by Chayan Chopra and Faruq Manzoor played by Chintan Rachchh is tender, real, and emotionally complex. Dhruv comes from wealth and privilege, while Faruq struggles with trauma and socio-economic challenges. Their love faces constant obstacles—societal pressure, class differences, and homophobia. When their secret relationship is exposed, Faruq is violently attacked, highlighting the dangers queer people face, while Dhruv escapes because of his privilege.
Class represents gay characters with depth. The film realistically captures their vulnerabilities, fears, and struggles, highlighting the realities of queer life within conservative and class-stratified settings. The series does not reduce them to stereotypes or comic relief, making it a significant step for LGBTQ+ visibility in Indian OTT content.
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Mismatched (2020)
“Mismatched” is a Netflix series based on Sandhya Menon’s novel When Dimple Met Rishi. Set at the Aravalli Institute in Jaipur, it follows college students navigating coding classes, app-building, and the highs and lows of young adulthood. The story mainly focuses on Dimple played by Prajakta Koli, a middle-class girl, and Rishi played by Rohit Saraf, a kind-hearted rich boy, along with their quirky circle of friends.
Season one introduces Namrata (Devyani Shorey), Rishi’s best friend, who is gay and out only to him. Her quiet crush on Celina (Muskkaan Jaferi) is portrayed tenderly and realistically, free from stereotypes or mockery. Their story captures the vulnerability and struggles of being queer in a society that often resists acceptance.
Through Namrata and Celina, Mismatched represents LGBTQ+ love in a subtle, delicate way, giving visibility to queer characters in Indian youth dramas. While the show primarily follows Dimple and Rishi’s romance, this storyline adds depth, reflecting real-life experiences of young gay individuals navigating friendships, love, and societal pressures.
Kaala (2023)
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Kaala is an 8-episode dark thriller. It weaves together crime, corruption, revenge, and a bold exploration of queerness. The story is set at the Indo-Bangladesh border during the 1980s.
It follows Rithwik, an Intelligence Bureau officer investigating his father, Subhendu Rohan, He uncovers tangled connections with Naman and Balwant/Shakti. As Rithwik delves deeper, the narrative explores hidden agendas, betrayals, and morally complex characters.
What sets Kaala apart is its central inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters. Their sexuality is a driving force rather than a side note. Members of the gay community are portrayed with depth—layered, conflicted, and human. They are not reduced to stereotypes or comic relief.
Their desires, vulnerabilities, and struggles are intertwined with themes of secrecy, power, and survival. Queerness becomes a core element of the story. Through its dark, twisted narrative, Kaala gives visibility to queer identities in mainstream Indian thriller storytelling. It offers a rare, unapologetic representation of LGBTQ+ experiences in a genre typically dominated by heterosexual narratives.
Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)
Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four short films—Majnu, Khilauna, Geeli Pucchi, and Ankahi—each exploring complex relationships, hidden desires, and unexpected twists in Indian society. The stories are dark, full of twists, and emotionally charged, examining relationships across class, caste, gender, and societal expectations. From revenge and betrayal to forbidden love and family dynamics, the anthology presents familiar situations with surprising narrative flips.
The anthology also includes queer representation. In Majnu, a male character grapples with his attraction to another man, adding depth to a traditional marital drama. Geeli Pucchi focuses on two women, Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari, navigating a complex lesbian relationship while dealing with caste and societal pressures. Both stories present queer characters naturally and unapologetically, without reducing them to stereotypes. Their sexuality is integral to their identity, but it isn’t their only defining trait, showing love, desire, and conflict as human experiences, relatable to all audiences.
Margarita with a straw (2015)
Margarita with a Straw, directed by Shonali Bose, tells the story of Laila, a 19-year-old student with cerebral palsy, who moves from India to New York University. There, she meets Khanum, a blind, out lesbian activist, and the two develop a romantic relationship. Through this journey, Laila discovers her bisexuality and navigates coming out to herself and her family while exploring love, desire, and independence.
The film portrays the LGBTQ+ community with realism and authenticity. Laila and Khanum are shown as full, multi-dimensional characters rather than stereotypes. Their disabilities are part of their lives but do not define their sexuality. Margarita with a Straw emphasizes self-discovery, sexual agency, and queer love in a realistic, humanizing way, breaking typical portrayals of both disability and queerness in cinema.
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Cobalt Blue (2022)
Cobalt Blue, directed by Sachin Kundalkar and streaming on Netflix, tells the story of siblings in 1990s Fort Kochi whose lives are upended when a mysterious paying guest enters their home. Both the brother, Tanay, and his free-spirited sister, Anuja, fall for him, leading to heartbreak, self-discovery, and emotional chaos within their traditional family.
The film explores queer and bisexual identities with nuance. Tanay’s journey reflects the confusion and curiosity of a young gay man discovering his sexuality. The bisexual paying guest, while less developed as a character, acts as a catalyst for the siblings’ sexual and emotional awakening. The movie opens up conversations about bisexuality and queer desire in India, portraying LGBTQ+ experiences with sensitivity, even as it highlights the gaps in bi representation.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019)
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and written by transgender writer Gazal Dhaliwal, is a landmark Bollywood film released shortly after the decriminalization of homosexuality in India. The film follows Sweety played by Sonam Kapoor, a young woman whose love life becomes the center of family and societal attention. When her suitor Sahil played by Rajkummar Rao discovers that Sweety is in love with another woman, Kuhu. He helps her navigate coming out to her conservative family. The story blends romance, comedy, and music, ultimately delivering a happy ending where Sweety and Kuhu are accepted and free to love.
The film represents the gay community thoughtfully and positively. It focuses on a lesbian relationship between Sweety and Kuhu, presenting them as relatable, everyday Indian women rather than relying on stereotypes or humour at their expense. Homophobia is addressed realistically through family and societal reactions, but the narrative emphasizes acceptance and allyship. While some critique the story for framing Sweety’s journey through a straight male perspective, the film is significant for showing queer love in mainstream Bollywood, providing visibility and hope for LGBTQ+ audiences in India.
Made In Heaven (2019)
Made In Heaven is an Indian romantic drama series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 8 March 2019. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show portrays present-day India as a mix of conservative and modern mindsets. Each episode unfolds against lavish weddings, highlighting the tension between tradition and modern aspirations.
In the web series Made in Heaven, Karan Mehra, a gay protagonist, navigates the collision of his personal and professional worlds in a society that rarely accepts queer identities. From heartbreaking, vulnerable moments to his journey of self-acceptance, the series portrays LGBTQ+ life with honesty and depth. Arjun Mathur, who plays Karan, initially hesitated to take on another gay role but says the strong writing and nuanced character convinced him. His performance earned an International Emmy nomination, highlighting how powerful storytelling can give queer characters real visibility.
Made in Heaven is just one example of how Indian cinema and web series are moving beyond stereotypes—showing gay characters as layered, relatable, and human. From intimate romances to struggles with societal acceptance, these stories spark empathy and conversations, reflecting the realities of LGBTQ+ lives in India. [Rh/VP]
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