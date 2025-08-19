Letní škola 2001 Film: Czech-Vietnamese Identity, Generational Gap & LGBTQ+ Struggles

A generational gap

The first wave of Vietnamese migration to then-Czechoslovakia started in the 1960s as part of Socialist countries’ solidarity efforts to support economically less developed countries. Students and workers from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Mongolia, Cuba, and later from Socialist African countries were invited to study or work in countries of the Soviet bloc, including in Socialist Czechoslovakia.

The foreign students and workers were provided with free Czech language courses, housing in dorms, and offered positions in factories and universities, but expected to return to Vietnam to “build Socialism.” Many did so, but some also stayed, particularly after 1989, sometimes intermarrying with Czechs and Slovaks.

Today, in the Czech Republic, this community is estimated to be between 80,000 and 100,000 people strong (about 40,000 have Czech citizenship and 60,000 hold Vietnamese passports; while others hold dual citizenship), and the second generation is usually fluent in Czech and holds Czech citizenship. Traditionally, the community invested after 1989 in cheaper Asian restaurants and local grocery stores that stay open late at night. Those shops have become a symbol of how Vietnamese are perceived by the white Czech majority. Nail salons emerged later but are now equally popular within Vietnamese communities.

And while the first generation stayed largely within their small businesses and had little public visibility outside of them, the next generation is now emerging in all fields of Czech society, from politics to media, music to influencers, the medical and law fields, or blogging and journalism.

But as the second generation identifies strongly with Czech cultural codes, the first generation, often more conservative with traditional views, struggles to understand the value system of their children or even grandchildren. This is what motivated the filmmaker of “Letní škola, 2001,” Dužan Duong, to make a series of films on this issue.

Duong (Duong Viet Duc under his official name in Vietnamese) was born in 1991 in Vietnam, but was raised mostly in the Czech Republic where he studied economics, and very briefly at the famous film school of FAMU (the Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, with famous alumni such as Milan Kundera, Miloš Forman, Emir Kusturica and others).

As he explains in this candid interview in Czech, he has his own conflict with his parents, and his movies are a way to communicate with them. It is a form of therapy: He mentions the fact that he wanted to provide a more realistic, uncensored view of the real life of Vietnamese families.