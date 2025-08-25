Kumail Nanjiani reveals he was signed on for six Marvel films before ‘Eternals’

Los Angeles, Aug 25 Actor Kumail Nanjiani shared that he signed the dotted lines for six films for Marvel when he was cast as the superhero Kingo in “Eternals”.

However, the film’s failure “shattered” him and led him to seek out therapy.

The discussion took place in Nanjiani’s appearance on fellow stand-up comedian Mike Birbiglia’s “Working It Out” podcast. The star shared that his Marvel experience is a key subject in his new stand-up special, releasing on Hulu later this year, reports variety.com.

“I talked about how I was in this big movie. It came out right after COVID, so I had a year and a half at home to just be like, ‘Oh, when this thing comes out!'” Nanjiani said.