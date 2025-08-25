'From Sydney to Gabba, some of my best memories came batting alongside you': Pant's heartfelt post on Pujara's retirement

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant cherished the 'best memories' he made while batting alongside veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, who announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday.

Pant and Pujara’s partnerships in Tests have repeatedly anchored the team in challenging circumstances, backed by a unique blend of aggression and defence. These stands have not just rebuilt innings; they've defined key moments in recent Indian cricket.

Recalling two of their partnerships during the 2020–21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pant congratulated Pujara on his stellar Test career for India.

"From Sydney to the Gabba and beyond, some of my best memories came batting alongside you. I will always treasure our partnerships & your contribution to Indian cricket. Congratulations on a remarkable Test career, Pujji bhai & wishing you the very best ahead," Pant wrote on X.

Their most memorable partnership came at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where they added 148 runs for the fourth wicket, helping India save the match against Australia. Pant’s counterattacking 97 and Pujara’s resilience were crucial as they set up the platform for a famous draw.

Chasing 328 in the final innings for a historic win at the Gabba, Pant arrived at the crease with India in a tense situation. Pujara held firm, scoring a steely 56 off 211 balls despite taking multiple blows from Australian fast bowlers, soaking up immense pressure and shielding Pant and the rest of the middle order.

Their partnership kept India in contention until Pujara fell LBW for 56, but Pant went on to finish unbeaten on 89* to clinch the series and breach Australia’s Gabba fortress.

The 37-year-old Pujara retired as India’s eighth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, amassing 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries.

A key figure in India’s successful Test run during the late 2010s, he was renowned for his gritty performances in challenging conditions and his resilience under pressure, embodying the essence of traditional Test match batting. He also played in the World Test Championship finals in both 2021 and 2023. [IANS/VS]

