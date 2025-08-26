Desi Slang Went Global: When American Political Scientist Labels Trump Admin ‘Ch****a’

Christine Fair shocked viewers in an interview with Moeed Pirzada by calling Donald Trump “Ch****a.”
The word “Ch****a” is widely used across Indian languages
Fair’s blunt choice of words caught Pirzada off guard, and the clip went viral online
In a recent interview with British Journalist and Youtuber Moeed Pirzada, American political scientist Christine Fair shocked viewers when she referred to Donald Trump as a “Ch****a.” Yes, you read that right—the popular Indian slang word that, while offensive, is also commonly used in everyday conversations across India. But how did this word travel beyond India’s borders and land in international discussions? Let’s take a closer look.
“Ch****a” is an Indian derogatory term used to describe a fool or an idiot. The word carries a deeper emotional meaning in everyday casual conversations among Indians. It is widely used across different Indian languages—not only Hindi, but also Urdu, Telugu, and others. Indians also mix it freely into “Hinglish” conversations, where Hindi and English are spoken interchangeably.
For instance, friends might use it casually in moments of fun, frustration, or even affection. The same word can express different emotions depending on the situation—anger, happiness, or annoyance. However, context matters—a lot. While it may sound like a joke among close friends, in public or professional settings the word can be extremely offensive. Used informally, though, it often carries a sense of familiarity or emotional intensity.
Despite its strong connotations, the word has now reached an unlikely stage. During an interview, Carol Christine Fair—a well-known American political scientist and professor at Georgetown University—used the desi slang to describe US President Donald Trump. Fair, who specializes in South Asian politics and counter-terrorism, has long been a vocal critic of Trump. But this particular moment caught massive attention online.
In the video, the Pakistani journalist posed a serious question about the foreign policy of the United States. And Christine, with her outspoken style, analytically responded to the question. However, when she started talking about the Trump administration, she couldn’t hold back her frustration and called Trump “Ch****a.” She said: “The optimist in me would like to believe the bureaucracy is going to hold it together, but the pessimist in me says this is six months and we have got four years of this… of this… ch****a.”
Her blunt choice of words caught Pirzada off guard—he chuckled despite keeping a straight face through most of the interview. And this was the perfect content for social media. The clip quickly went viral, sparking a wave of memes and jokes across social media. Some users laughed at her word choice, while others agreed with her sentiment. [Rh/VP]
