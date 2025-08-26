Desi Slang Went Global: When American Political Scientist Labels Trump Admin ‘Ch****a’

In a recent interview with British Journalist and Youtuber Moeed Pirzada, American political scientist Christine Fair shocked viewers when she referred to Donald Trump as a “Ch****a.” Yes, you read that right—the popular Indian slang word that, while offensive, is also commonly used in everyday conversations across India. But how did this word travel beyond India’s borders and land in international discussions? Let’s take a closer look.

“Ch****a” is an Indian derogatory term used to describe a fool or an idiot. The word carries a deeper emotional meaning in everyday casual conversations among Indians. It is widely used across different Indian languages—not only Hindi, but also Urdu, Telugu, and others. Indians also mix it freely into “Hinglish” conversations, where Hindi and English are spoken interchangeably.