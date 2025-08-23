Donald Trump Nominates Businessman and “Great Friend” Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia

US President Donald Trump has nominated his close aide Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs on 23 August, 2025.

Trump announced the appointment on Truth Social, saying, “I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.”

Sergio Gor currently serves as director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and will remain in the role until his confirmation, Trump said. The nomination comes as Trump has imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, along with an additional 25 per cent penalty over its trade ties with Russia.

Several senior officials welcomed the decision. US Vice President JD Vance wrote on X regarding the appointment of Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia:

“Sergio is a great guy and will make a fantastic ambassador for our country to India. So much of our success over the last few months was due to Sergio's hard work. I'm grateful to POTUS for giving him this new role,” Vance wrote on X.