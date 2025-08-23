Donald Trump Nominates Businessman and “Great Friend” Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia

Key Points:
Donald Trump nominated Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs
Senior officials including JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Howard Lutnick welcomed the appointment, praising Gor’s work
Gor, born in Uzbekistan in 1986, will be the youngest US ambassador to India
US President Donald Trump has nominated his close aide Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs on 23 August, 2025.
Trump announced the appointment on Truth Social, saying, “I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.”
Sergio Gor currently serves as director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and will remain in the role until his confirmation, Trump said. The nomination comes as Trump has imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, along with an additional 25 per cent penalty over its trade ties with Russia.
Several senior officials welcomed the decision. US Vice President JD Vance wrote on X regarding the appointment of Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia:
“Sergio is a great guy and will make a fantastic ambassador for our country to India. So much of our success over the last few months was due to Sergio's hard work. I'm grateful to POTUS for giving him this new role,” Vance wrote on X.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and FBI chief Kash Patel also supported the nomination. US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said, “India is in great hands,” adding on X, “Sergio has been a fearless advocate for President Trump and the American people. We all wish him amazing success and India is in great hands.”
JD Vance also said Gor would make a “fantastic ambassador” and thanked Trump for the decision.
Sergio Gor was born on November 30, 1986, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, making him the youngest US ambassador to India. He will replace Eric Garcetti, a Democrat who returned to California after the Biden presidency.
Gor pursued his studies in the United States before entering Republican politics. He served as spokesman for lawmakers Michele Bachmann, Steve King, and Randy Forbes. In 2013, he was appointed communications director for Senator Rand Paul’s PAC, RANDPAC, and went on to work closely with the Kentucky senator. [Rh/Eth/VS]
