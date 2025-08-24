“The Metro Man of India”: Dr. E Sreedharan’s Long Career in Public Service and His Unparalleled Contribution to India’s Development Story

Key Points:
Dr. E. Sreedharan, known as the Metro Man of India, played a pivotal role in shaping India’s metro systems, from the Kolkata Metro to the Delhi Metro.
His leadership restored the Pamban Bridge in just 46 days, delivered the 760 km Konkan Railway project in seven years.
He has been honoured with the Padma Shri (2001), Padma Vibhushan (2008), and international awards.
In the wake of development and building infrastructure to uplift a society, means of travel have played a huge role. Bridges, tunnels, or roads connect cities, people, and ideas, ultimately leading to the development of any given society. The journey of metro rails in India has become a significant chapter in the history of modern infrastructure.
The Calcutta Metro, built in the 1970s, became the first-ever metro to start operations. The framework laid for the construction of metro lanes in Calcutta later on paved the way for the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC).
The visionary man behind the creation of the metro in India was none other than Dr. E. Sreedharan, the "Metro Man of India." He was not just an engineer—his work and contribution inspired cities like Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, and Hyderabad to embrace the modern infrastructure of metro rail networks. Let’s know more about the visionary Metro Man of India, Dr. E. Sreedharan.
Elattuvalapil Sreedharan was born into a Malayali family in Karukaputhur, Palakkad District, Kerala, on 12 June 1932. He completed his primary schooling at the Government Lower Primary School, Chathannur, Palakkad district. He later studied at the prestigious Victoria College in the same district. Sreedharan graduated with a Civil Engineering degree from the Government Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh.
After graduation, he ventured into teaching for a short period of time. Sreedharan taught Civil Engineering at the Government Polytechnic, Kozhikode. He later worked as an apprentice at the Bombay Port Trust.
Sreedharan began his career in the government sector after he passed the Indian Engineering Services Exam in 1953, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). After clearing the exam, he joined the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE).
A decade after his first assignment in the railways, when Sreedharan was serving as the Probationary Assistant Engineer, a major cyclone hit Rameshwaram in 1964. The devastating cyclone is reported to be the most powerful storm to ever hit India. The 1964 Rameshwaram cyclone damaged parts of the Pamban Bridge.
The railways gave Sreedharan six months to repair the bridge. His dedication and perseverance helped him restore the bridge—as good as new—in just 46 days. Dr. E. Sreedharan achieved a remarkable milestone.
The 1970s marked a monumental step towards modern infrastructure—India introduced its first-ever metro in Kolkata. E. Sreedharan, serving as Deputy Chief Engineer in the Kolkata Metro project, oversaw the planning, design, and implementation of the project.
Sreedharan combined his vision and intellect with the idea of travelling in a rapid transit system. Today, India has metro services in multiple states, but Dr. E. Sreedharan laid its foundation.
The Kolkata Metro, the oldest operational rapid transit system, officially opened in 1984. It consists of five colour-coded lines—Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow, and Orange. Authorities removed Sreedharan from the post of Deputy Chief Engineer in 1975.
In 1979, Sreedharan joined Cochin Shipyard, which was going through a phase of low productivity. The yard had delayed the launch of its first ship. When Sreedharan took charge with his discipline and passion, the shipyard resumed work on the halted project and completed the ship.
The ship finally sailed after Sreedharan came on board. In 1981, Cochin Shipyard, under Sreedharan’s supervision, launched its first ship, MV Rani Padmini.
His bag of achievements includes several other notable development projects like the Konkan Railway project. The Konkan Railway project was not just a pioneering chapter in India’s history—it also marked a new segment for E. Sreedharan.
In 1990, the government brought him back from his retirement on a contract basis and appointed him as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Konkan Railway.
The project was unlike a typical railway project—it became the first public infrastructure project to adopt the BOT basis (Build-Operate-Transfer). It covered 760 km and included150 bridges, 93 tunnels. Under Sreedharan's supervision the project was completed in just seven years.
Sreedharan’s contribution to urban infrastructure grew even more when, in 1995, former Chief Minister of Delhi Sahib Singh Verma appointed him as the first Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation. The Metro Man of India turned Delhi’s dream of a metro transit service into a success story.
He completed the construction of the Delhi Metro before the mandated deadline and within the dedicated budget. Sreedharan’s extraordinary commitment to his work made him a lifelong asset to the country. Other metro projects across India also followed the groundwork he laid for the Delhi Metro.
He was the chief advisor for the Lucknow metro and was appointed as the principal advisor for the Kochi metro project.
In 2001, the Government of India awarded Dr. E. Sreedharan the Padma Shri for his remarkable contribution. In the following year, The Times of India named him the "Man of the Year." The Government of France also honoured him with the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur ((Knight of the Legion of Honour) in 2005. He also received Padma Vibhushan, the highest civilian award by the government of India in 2008.
Under Sreedharan’s stewardship, engineers built many transit services and repaired bridges. His decades-long career greatly contributed to the development of urban infrastructure and the upliftment of modern transit systems in India. E. Sreedharan is an inspiration to the younger generation as well. As the Metro Man, he eased the commute of millions of people. The nation will never forget its Metro Man, who transformed public transport, and his contributions will remain concrete, inspiring generations to come. [Rh/VS]
