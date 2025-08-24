“The Metro Man of India”: Dr. E Sreedharan’s Long Career in Public Service and His Unparalleled Contribution to India’s Development Story

After graduation, he ventured into teaching for a short period of time. Sreedharan taught Civil Engineering at the Government Polytechnic, Kozhikode. He later worked as an apprentice at the Bombay Port Trust.

Sreedharan began his career in the government sector after he passed the Indian Engineering Services Exam in 1953, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). After clearing the exam, he joined the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE).

A decade after his first assignment in the railways, when Sreedharan was serving as the Probationary Assistant Engineer, a major cyclone hit Rameshwaram in 1964. The devastating cyclone is reported to be the most powerful storm to ever hit India. The 1964 Rameshwaram cyclone damaged parts of the Pamban Bridge.

The railways gave Sreedharan six months to repair the bridge. His dedication and perseverance helped him restore the bridge—as good as new—in just 46 days. Dr. E. Sreedharan achieved a remarkable milestone.

The Beginning of Metro Transit System in India

The 1970s marked a monumental step towards modern infrastructure—India introduced its first-ever metro in Kolkata. E. Sreedharan, serving as Deputy Chief Engineer in the Kolkata Metro project, oversaw the planning, design, and implementation of the project.

Sreedharan combined his vision and intellect with the idea of travelling in a rapid transit system. Today, India has metro services in multiple states, but Dr. E. Sreedharan laid its foundation.

The Kolkata Metro, the oldest operational rapid transit system, officially opened in 1984. It consists of five colour-coded lines—Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow, and Orange. Authorities removed Sreedharan from the post of Deputy Chief Engineer in 1975.

In 1979, Sreedharan joined Cochin Shipyard, which was going through a phase of low productivity. The yard had delayed the launch of its first ship. When Sreedharan took charge with his discipline and passion, the shipyard resumed work on the halted project and completed the ship.

The ship finally sailed after Sreedharan came on board. In 1981, Cochin Shipyard, under Sreedharan’s supervision, launched its first ship, MV Rani Padmini.