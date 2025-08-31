Branded a Witch After Husband’s Death, Rekha Says It Was the Time She ‘Really Grew Up’

Rekha’s life reflects both the glitter of stardom and the weight of tragedy
Her troubled marriage and Mukesh Aggarwal’s death made her a target of blame.
Yet, she emerged resilient, remaining a dazzling legend of Indian cinema.
Rekha, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars, has lived a life marked not just by glamour and success, but also by misfortune and deep personal sorrow. Behind her dazzling career lay a journey scarred by rejection, controversy, and heartbreak—trials that began long before she tasted fame.
Born out of wedlock, Rekha carried the weight of abandonment from an early age, with her father distancing himself from her and her mother. At just 13, she was pushed into films, before she could fully understand the world around her. While stardom eventually came, it did little to shield her from the struggles that defined her private life. Even as she climbed the ladder of success, her personal affairs were constantly under public scrutiny.
Her relationship with a married superstar sparked some of the biggest controversies of her time and still keeps her in the limelight. Later, her marriage brought even harsher trials. In 1990, she met Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Aggarwal through mutual friends. Hoping to finally find stability beyond the limelight, Rekha agreed to a whirlwind courtship that quickly led to marriage. Many believed this was her chance at lasting happiness. But the promise of a fairytale ending was short-lived.
In a later interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal (2004), Rekha admitted the marriage was never about love. When asked by Simi Garewal in 2004 whether it was arranged, she simply said, “It wasn’t love, for sure.” She described Mukesh as a stranger.
The honeymoon in London soon exposed the cracks. The couple discovered stark differences in temperament and outlook. Within months, they moved toward divorce, a decision Rekha said Mukesh himself had first raised. She clarified in a Filmfare interview that their petition was filed by mutual consent and with complete transparency.
Before the divorce could be finalized, tragedy struck. Mukesh Aggarwal died by suicide, unleashing a storm of speculation. Instead of empathy, Rekha was vilified by tabloids and branded with cruel names, even being called a “witch.” Society rushed to hold her accountable for his death.
For a long time, she stayed silent. But as the rumors grew unbearable, she gave an interview titled I Didn’t Kill Mukesh, attempting to set the record straight. Even so, the weight of public judgment lingered. Rekha never remarried after the tragedy.
Years later, in her candid conversation with Simi Garewal, she described that chapter as the phase when she “really grew up.” Paradoxically, she even called it “the best thing that ever happened,” as it revealed the harshest truths of human nature. She recalled enduring a storm of emotions—shock, denial, anger, self-pity, confusion, and, ultimately, reluctant acceptance.
Though the scars of that period never fully faded, they forged her resilience. Rekha continued to dazzle on screen, yet her private life remained shrouded in myth, fascination, and speculation. To this day, she stands as one of Bollywood’s most iconic yet misunderstood figures—a woman carrying both the glitter of stardom and the shadows of tragedy. [Rh/VP]
