Branded a Witch After Husband’s Death, Rekha Says It Was the Time She ‘Really Grew Up’

Rekha, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars, has lived a life marked not just by glamour and success, but also by misfortune and deep personal sorrow. Behind her dazzling career lay a journey scarred by rejection, controversy, and heartbreak—trials that began long before she tasted fame.

Born out of wedlock, Rekha carried the weight of abandonment from an early age, with her father distancing himself from her and her mother. At just 13, she was pushed into films, before she could fully understand the world around her. While stardom eventually came, it did little to shield her from the struggles that defined her private life. Even as she climbed the ladder of success, her personal affairs were constantly under public scrutiny.