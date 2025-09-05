How Queen Camilla Reacted When She Was Touched Inappropriately

Queen Camilla have been a victim of an attempted sexual assault as a teenager
Camilla told former UK PM Boris Johnson how she fought off the attack and had her assailant arrested.
She shared the story with Johnson during a meeting at Clarence House in 2008
Queen Camilla was the victim of an attempted sexual assault as a teenager, according to revelations in a new book, Power and the Palace, by former Times royal correspondent Valentine Low. The account, based on conversations between Camilla and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, describes how she defended herself during the attack and later ensured her assailant was arrested.
The incident reportedly occurred when Camilla was around 16 or 17 years old and travelling alone by train to Paddington. During the journey, a man began touching her inappropriately. Recalling her mother’s advice, she fought back by removing her shoe and striking him with its heel. When the train arrived at Paddington Station, she immediately approached railway staff, reported the assault, and the man was arrested.
Low recounts the episode through Johnson’s former communications director, Guto Harri. Harri said that the Queen shared the story with Johnson during a meeting at Clarence House in 2008, when he was Mayor of London. According to Harri, the conversation turned serious when Camilla described her teenage ordeal. Surprised, Johnson asked how she had reacted. Camilla replied that she had followed her mother’s advice to defend herself physically: “I took off my shoe and whacked him in the n**s with the heel.”
After this, she waited for the train to stop at the station. As soon as it arrived at Paddington, she ran to report the man. A complaint was lodged, and he was arrested.
“She was self-possessed enough when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a guy in uniform and say, ‘That man just attacked me,’ and he was arrested.”
Buckingham Palace has not issued an official statement about the claims but is not disputing the account. Sources close to the Queen say she avoided publicising the episode earlier, preferring instead to focus on supporting victims of abuse through her charity work.
Now 78, Queen Camilla has become a prominent advocate in the fight against domestic violence and sexual abuse. Over the past decade, she has worked with organisations such as SafeLives, visited women’s refuges and rape crisis centres, and delivered speeches encouraging survivors to come forward without fear or stigma. She has also supported initiatives like the Wash Bag Project, which provides essential items to victims following forensic examinations. [Rh/VP]
