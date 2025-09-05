How Queen Camilla Reacted When She Was Touched Inappropriately

Queen Camilla was the victim of an attempted sexual assault as a teenager, according to revelations in a new book, Power and the Palace, by former Times royal correspondent Valentine Low. The account, based on conversations between Camilla and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, describes how she defended herself during the attack and later ensured her assailant was arrested.

The incident reportedly occurred when Camilla was around 16 or 17 years old and travelling alone by train to Paddington. During the journey, a man began touching her inappropriately. Recalling her mother’s advice, she fought back by removing her shoe and striking him with its heel. When the train arrived at Paddington Station, she immediately approached railway staff, reported the assault, and the man was arrested.

Low recounts the episode through Johnson’s former communications director, Guto Harri. Harri said that the Queen shared the story with Johnson during a meeting at Clarence House in 2008, when he was Mayor of London. According to Harri, the conversation turned serious when Camilla described her teenage ordeal. Surprised, Johnson asked how she had reacted. Camilla replied that she had followed her mother’s advice to defend herself physically: “I took off my shoe and whacked him in the n**s with the heel.”