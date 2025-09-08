Malayalam Actress Navya Nair Fined ₹1.14 Lakh in Australia for Carrying Jasmine Garland

Biosecurity laws are strictly enforced in Australia to safeguard its distinctive agriculture and environment against foreign diseases and pests. As per these rules, travelers are prohibited from carrying fresh flowers, fruits, vegetables, seeds or some specific food without prior declaration and inspection when they arrive. Navya carrying the jasmine garland was considered a violation of the law as she had no proper permission to do so.

Navya shared that the jasmine flower was a token of blessings from her father for the trip. He thoughtfully divided the garland into two parts, one to wear during her flight and the other part to be worn upon her arrival in Melbourne for the Onam festivity. She packed the gajra in her handbag, unaware of the biosecurity regulations and the fine that it cost her.