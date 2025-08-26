Malaika Arora: To me, ‘own It’ means showing up as yourself without apologies

The actress feels that the brand’s effortlessness feels “plush, lightweight, and still so impactful.”

“I’ve always believed makeup should never feel heavy, it should just feel like a second skin. HYUE’s VelvetteKiss truly delivers that balance between comfort and glamour. Being the face of a product that marries sophistication with ease feels very natural to me,” she said.

Malaika was first selected as a VJ for MTV India. She then entered the modelling world, appearing in many advertisements, as well as album songs like Bally Sagoo's "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha" opposite Jas Arora, and Bollywood chartbusters such as "Chaiyya Chaiyya" in the 1998 Bollywood film “Dil Se…”

She was then seen in numbers such as Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).

Malaika’s journey in the entertainment industry spans over two decades, showcasing her versatility across various roles. Beyond her on-screen presence, she has made significant strides in the fitness and wellness industry. She is the co-founder of Diva Yoga, a fitness studio in Mumbai, and has been an advocate for healthy living, often sharing her workout routines and wellness tips on social media. Her commitment to fitness has inspired many, reinforcing her image as a trendsetter in both fashion and health.

In addition to her work in entertainment and fitness, Malaika has ventured into entrepreneurship with her restaurant, The Label Life, a lifestyle brand that offers curated fashion, home décor, and beauty products. This venture reflects her keen sense of style and her ability to connect with modern, urban audiences seeking authenticity and quality.