Malaika Arora: To me, ‘own It’ means showing up as yourself without apologies

Mumbai, For Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, “own it” means showing up as yourself, without filters or apologies and said that her journey has been about fearlessly being herself.
Asked what does “own It” mean to her personally, and how does it reflect her journey with confidence and individuality, Malaika told IANS: “To me, ‘Own It’ means showing up as yourself, without filters or apologies. My journey has been about fearlessly being myself, whether it was in fashion, fitness, or just the way I live life. Confidence isn’t about perfection, it’s about authenticity.”
The 51-year-old glamorous star professed her love for lipsticks and said that it can instantly uplift the mood and boost confidence.
Talking about how she believes lipstick can completely transform your mood and confidence, Malaika, who is the brand ambassador for HYUE, said: “Absolutely! Lipstick has that magical quality—it’s an instant mood-lifter. The right shade can make you feel bold, confident, playful, or even romantic. It’s such a small product, but it holds immense power in how it makes you carry yourself.”
The actress feels that the brand’s effortlessness feels “plush, lightweight, and still so impactful.”
“I’ve always believed makeup should never feel heavy, it should just feel like a second skin. HYUE’s VelvetteKiss truly delivers that balance between comfort and glamour. Being the face of a product that marries sophistication with ease feels very natural to me,” she said.
Malaika was first selected as a VJ for MTV India. She then entered the modelling world, appearing in many advertisements, as well as album songs like Bally Sagoo's "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha" opposite Jas Arora, and Bollywood chartbusters such as "Chaiyya Chaiyya" in the 1998 Bollywood film “Dil Se…”
She was then seen in numbers such as Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).
Malaika’s journey in the entertainment industry spans over two decades, showcasing her versatility across various roles. Beyond her on-screen presence, she has made significant strides in the fitness and wellness industry. She is the co-founder of Diva Yoga, a fitness studio in Mumbai, and has been an advocate for healthy living, often sharing her workout routines and wellness tips on social media. Her commitment to fitness has inspired many, reinforcing her image as a trendsetter in both fashion and health.
In addition to her work in entertainment and fitness, Malaika has ventured into entrepreneurship with her restaurant, The Label Life, a lifestyle brand that offers curated fashion, home décor, and beauty products. This venture reflects her keen sense of style and her ability to connect with modern, urban audiences seeking authenticity and quality.
Malaika’s association with HYUE aligns with her personal brand of confidence and individuality. The VelvetteKiss lipstick range, which she endorses, is designed to cater to diverse skin tones and preferences, offering shades that resonate with bold and subtle personalities alike. Her role as a brand ambassador has been pivotal in promoting the product’s message of effortless glamour, which resonates deeply with her own philosophy of embracing one’s true self.
Reflecting on her career, Malaika has often spoken about the importance of resilience and adaptability in an ever-evolving industry. From her early days as a VJ to becoming a household name through iconic dance numbers, she has consistently reinvented herself while staying true to her roots. Her ability to balance multiple roles—actress, model, entrepreneur, and fitness enthusiast—has made her a role model for many aspiring artists and entrepreneurs.
Malaika’s influence extends beyond the screen, as she continues to inspire through her bold choices and unapologetic approach to life. Whether it’s through her dance performances, fitness advocacy, or her latest venture with HYUE, she embodies the spirit of “owning it” in every aspect of her life.
(IANS/NS)
