Brian Kilmeade Controversy: Fox News Host Apologizes After Shocking Comments on Homeless Individuals

Fox News host, Brian Kilmeade landed himself at the center of a storm after his troubling comments on homeless people dealing with mental illness. Brian’s remark regarding the tragic murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, stirred controversy. The accused, Decarlos Brown Jr., is a homeless man who has had previous run-ins with the law and a history of untreated mental illness.

He, along with his co-host Ainsley Earhardt, opened a discussion regarding the alleged murderer. They were discussing how to avoid such tragedies and argued that the homeless should either take help from the government or be prepared to be jailed. To this, Brian replied, “Just kill them,” implying that homeless people with mental illness who refuse assistance should be executed. The remarks immediately drew attention for being insensitive, cruel, and completely disconnected from the complexity of homelessness and mental health care.