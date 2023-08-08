Deepika says 'Marry your best friend' tagging hubby Ranveer

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media and shared a post about "marrying your best friend". She also tagged her husband Ranveer Singh in the post.

The actress shared a note in her Instagram feed, which read, "Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with."

She emphasised on how comfort is one of the key pillars of a healthy marital life and shared that one should not hold themselves back from laughing their heart out no matter how embarrassing it sounds, in front of their partners.

As per the actress, to find a partner who enjoys seeing you laugh is a rarity, and shall be cherished.