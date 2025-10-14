End of an Era: MTV Says Goodbye to Its Music Channels After Four Decades

Millennials who grew up watching MTV remember it as the ultimate hub for pop culture and music. From after-school music video marathons to countdowns of the latest chartbusters, MTV defined youth entertainment for decades. However, the iconic brand is now closing a major chapter in its history.

On October 12, 2025, Paramount Global announced that it will permanently shut down several of MTV’s music-focused channels by December 31, 2025. The closures will affect MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live across regions worldwide.

While these channels will go off the air, MTV HD will continue to operate — focusing primarily on reality TV shows like Geordie Shore and Naked Dating UK. The shift marks a complete transformation of the brand from music television to entertainment-driven programming.