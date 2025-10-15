Veteran Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies at 68, Leaves Behind Iconic Karna Legacy
Key Points:
Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat’s Karna, dies at 68 after battling cancer.
He had a prolific TV and film career and mentored aspiring actors.
The actor’s legacy lives on with his wife and son.
Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, aged 68, passed away on 15th October 2025 in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was well-known for his iconic portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s legendary television epic Mahabharat. The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed his death, and his final rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle.
The portrayal of Karna by Pankaj Dheer left a lasting mark that few actors have managed to match. The tragic hero of Mahabharat was turned into one of the most beloved figures of Indian television through his calm intensity, regal poise, and emotional depth. His image as Karna became so iconic over the years that it was even included in school textbooks, and idols resembling him were worshipped in several places.
As a matter of fact, the actor first auditioned for the role of Arjun but was replaced afterwards as he refused to shave his moustache. It was as if it were a twist of fate for him to be chosen for the iconic character of Karna. He once said in an interview, “Destiny wanted me to play Karna,” reflecting how his choices shaped his life.
Pankaj Dheer built a rich career in both television and films even after Mahabharat. He was part of several memorable TV shows like Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug, Badho Bahu, and Sasural Simar Ka. He also appeared in movies like Sadak, Baadshah, Soldier, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, which were hits, playing characters that exuded both strength and dignity.
The veteran actor also co-founded Visage Studioz, a popular shooting studio in Mumbai, and later started the Abbhinnay Acting Academy in 2010 to guide aspiring actors. He was an artist at heart and a mentor by choice. He believed deeply in nurturing new talent and keeping the art of acting alive, which reflected his commitment to the craft that went beyond his own career.
Pankaj Dheer’s wife, Anita Dheer, is a costume designer, and his son Nikitin Dheer has followed in his father’s footsteps in the film industry. Nikitin is known for his roles in Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar, and Sooryavanshi. He is married to television actress Kratika Sengar, and together, the family has often shared glimpses of their close bond and mutual respect for Pankaj’s presence in their lives.
According to reports, Dheer had been undergoing treatment for cancer for quite some time. His health deteriorated in recent months despite multiple surgeries and a brief recovery period. The film and television fraternity is mourning the loss of a performer who brought grace, gravitas, and sincerity to every role he played.
The legacy of Pankaj Dheer will continue even beyond the screen. He was not just an actor but the face of the noble warrior wronged by fate, Karna, for the millions who grew up watching Mahabharat. Generations of actors will continue to be inspired by his performances, humility, and dedication to his craft. [RhSY]
Suggested Reading: