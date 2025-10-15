Veteran Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies at 68, Leaves Behind Iconic Karna Legacy

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, aged 68, passed away on 15th October 2025 in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was well-known for his iconic portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s legendary television epic Mahabharat. The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed his death, and his final rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle.

The portrayal of Karna by Pankaj Dheer left a lasting mark that few actors have managed to match. The tragic hero of Mahabharat was turned into one of the most beloved figures of Indian television through his calm intensity, regal poise, and emotional depth. His image as Karna became so iconic over the years that it was even included in school textbooks, and idols resembling him were worshipped in several places.

As a matter of fact, the actor first auditioned for the role of Arjun but was replaced afterwards as he refused to shave his moustache. It was as if it were a twist of fate for him to be chosen for the iconic character of Karna. He once said in an interview, “Destiny wanted me to play Karna,” reflecting how his choices shaped his life.