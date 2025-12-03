Prada Group Purchases Versace in a Whopping $1.37 Billion Deal on Gianni Versace’s Birth Anniversary

See Also: From Hollywood to Bollywood: Sydney Sweeney to Make Bollywood Debut with ₹530 Crore Paycheck ?

The Prada–Versace deal is being hailed as a new chapter for the fashion world and a gateway to future collaborations. The acquisition will be overseen by Lorenzo Bertelli as the Executive Chairman of Versace. He will also continue to serve as the brand’s Director and Chief Sustainability Officer.

However, this is not Prada’s first experience in acquiring other fashion brands. The Prada Group previously pursued a similar strategy in 1999, inspired by French luxury giants LVMH and Kering, which expanded rapidly in the 1990s and 2000s by purchasing major fashion houses. But Prada’s attempt to build its own luxury empire by acquiring majority stakes in Helmut Lang and Jil Sander did not go as planned and ultimately ended in failure.

According to Bertelli, the acquisition of Versace was a profitable move. He reportedly supported the decision based on two key criteria: that it was not too financially risky, and that ‘it was worth it’ because Versace is a globally recognized name.

Earlier this year, in March, before the announcement, Donatella Versace stepped down as Creative Chief of Versace after nearly three decades in the role. The mantle was then passed to fashion designer Dario Vitale.

