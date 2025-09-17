From Hollywood to Bollywood: Sydney Sweeney to Make Bollywood Debut with ₹530 Crore Paycheck

The film’s grand vision adds even more excitement to the tale. The plot reportedly revolves around the set up of a cross-cultural love story between an Indian celebrity and a young rising American Star. The project is believed to be Bollywood’s most expensive one as filmmakers intend to film it in some of the glamorous cities like New York, Paris, London and Dubai. It is all set to raise the cinematic ambition of the industry with its promising visual treat.

According to sources, industry insiders revealed that Sydney was both shocked and flattered by the offer and she is still weighing her choices. There has been no formal statements about the same from the actress or the production house. As per sources, She is intrigued by the offer as the Indian film industry has been growing with time making its way to the international market which could help elevate her global profile even further. Fans have expressed excitement over the Hollywood-Bollywood fusion though some are still skeptical about the legitimacy of the same.