Akshay Kumar reveals how IPl served as inspiration for Mumbai Clean League

“So, why don't we, everybody wants to live very happily, in a very clean environment, polluted free, completely, so let's try and do something. See, since childhood, whenever we go to school, we have a sports day, we have an allocation day, we have a monitor, someone comes first, someone comes second, someone comes third, so our mindset has always been like this. So, I just told Gagrani ji, ‘Why don't we do this, let's start a league, where the whole of Mumbai will come, and participate in the competition’”, he added.