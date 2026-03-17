Jamie Foxx reacts to Michael B. Jordan’s Oscars speech: 'Honestly, you deserve 2 Oscars'

"I stand here because of the people that came before me, Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith”, Jordan said during the televised event. "And to be amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys. Thank you, everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me”.