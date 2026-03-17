Paul McCartney announces 2 shows in Los Angeles

His last new studio album, “McCartney III,” was created on his own during the pandemic and released in December 2020. Rumors of an imminent announcement have been rampant among fans but unconfirmed. McCartney has been very public in the last year, not just with his successful arena tour but the release of a documentary about his ’70s work, the Wings-spanning ‘Man on the Run’, and an accompanying oral history book about Wings.